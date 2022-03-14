Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Pendrith's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pendrith had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Pendrith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

Pendrith hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 3 under for the round.