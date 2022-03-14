  • Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Taylor Pendrith makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Pendrith's 50-foot, downhill birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Taylor Pendrith makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.