Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Im chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Im's his second shot went 32 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Im had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 4 over for the round.