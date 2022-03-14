Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Lowry's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.