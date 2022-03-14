Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garcia had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Garcia's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.