  • Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia uses the slope to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.