Sepp Straka putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Sepp Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Straka's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 5 under for the round.