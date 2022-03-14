Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 5 over for the round.