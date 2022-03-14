Seamus Power shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Power chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Power chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Power's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.