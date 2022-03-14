Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at even for the round.

Scheffler had a 367-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 4 over for the round.