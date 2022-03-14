Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.