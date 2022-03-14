-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings drains birdie putt from fairway at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
Stallings his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.
-
-