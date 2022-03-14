Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 first, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.