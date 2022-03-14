Sam Burns shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Sam Burns hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Burns's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.