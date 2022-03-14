Russell Knox shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Knox's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Knox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.