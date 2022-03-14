Russell Henley shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Henley sank his 240 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 137-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Henley at 5 under for the round.