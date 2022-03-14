  • Russell Henley shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley chips in for birdie on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

