Rory McIlroy delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McIlroy finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Rory McIlroy hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, McIlroy hit his 207 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McIlroy's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.