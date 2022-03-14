Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Malnati hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Malnati hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 76 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.