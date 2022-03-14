Paul Casey putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Paul Casey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his day in 3rd at 11 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; and Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Paul Casey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Casey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Casey had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.