Patton Kizzire shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
Highlights
Patton Kizzire spins tee shot on No. 17 close and birdies at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 third, Kizzire's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 4 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
