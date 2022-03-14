Patton Kizzire shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Kizzire's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.