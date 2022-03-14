Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.