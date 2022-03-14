Pat Perez shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Pat Perez hit 15 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Perez's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Perez had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.