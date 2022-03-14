  • Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney sinks 26-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.