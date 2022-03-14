Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Nick Watney hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

Watney got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Watney hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.