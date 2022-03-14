Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Thompson hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.