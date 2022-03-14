Max Homa shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Homa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Homa hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 7 under for the round.

Homa tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 6 under for the round.