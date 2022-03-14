Maverick McNealy putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 3 under for the round.

At the seventh, 451-yard par-4, McNealy hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.