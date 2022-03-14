  • Maverick McNealy putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Maverick McNealy makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Maverick McNealy makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.