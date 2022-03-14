Lucas Herbert putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 final round in the PLAYERS Championship

Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 68th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Lucas Herbert had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Herbert chipped in his fourth shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Herbert's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Herbert's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 4 over for the round.