Louis Oosthuizen shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Oosthuizen's 80 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.