  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen spins it close to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.