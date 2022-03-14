Lee Hodges shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day in 70th at 9 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 369-yard par-4 12th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hodges got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hodges's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hodges got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hodges to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hodges's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 over for the round.