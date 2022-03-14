Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Hickok chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Hickok hit his 242 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Hickok got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.