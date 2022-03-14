Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Streelman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Streelman hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.