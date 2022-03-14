Kevin Kisner shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day in 4th at 10 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.