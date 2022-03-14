Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Mitchell hit his 226 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.