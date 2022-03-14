Keegan Bradley shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day in 5th at 9 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 7 under for the round.