K.H. Lee putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, K.H. Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, K.H. Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.