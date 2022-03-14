Justin Thomas shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Thomas his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even for the round.