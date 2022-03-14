  • Jon Rahm shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm reaches green in two and birdies No. 2 at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.