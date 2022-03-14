Jon Rahm shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Rahm's his second shot went 20 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Rahm's his second shot went 91 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 67 yards to the fairway, his fifth shot was a drop, his sixth shot went 68 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he two putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rahm's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 5 over for the round.

Rahm his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rahm to 6 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Rahm chipped in his fifth from 13 yards, carding a par. This kept Rahm at 5 over for the round.