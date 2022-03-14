-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
Highlights
Berger, Hovland and Dahmen discuss ruling at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Daniel Berger and playing partners Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen discuss where Daniel Berger’s approach shot crossed into the water on the par-5 16th hole.
Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.
