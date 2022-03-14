Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.