  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.