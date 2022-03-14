Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 2 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Niemann hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.