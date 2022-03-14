Jimmy Walker shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Walker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Walker's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Walker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Walker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.