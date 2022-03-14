Jason Kokrak putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the PLAYERS Championship

Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Jason Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

Kokrak got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.