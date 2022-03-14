-
Jason Kokrak putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Jason Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
