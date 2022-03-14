Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.