-
-
Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter chips it close to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
-
-