Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Buckley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.