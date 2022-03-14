Harold Varner III rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Varner III finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

Harold Varner III got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Varner III's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.