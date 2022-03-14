-
Harold Varner III rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Varner III finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
Harold Varner III got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Varner III's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
