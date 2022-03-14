-
Hank Lebioda shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
March 14, 2022
Highlights
Hank Lebioda holes 19-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Hank Lebioda makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 first, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Lebioda got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 5 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
At the 369-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 5 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 7 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 6 over for the round.
