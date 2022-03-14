Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

Molinari got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Molinari hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Molinari's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.