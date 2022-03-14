-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen takes aggressive line to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, van Rooyen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
