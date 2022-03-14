Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, van Rooyen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.