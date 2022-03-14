Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Frittelli's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.