  • Dustin Johnson shoots 9-under 63 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Dustin Johnson holes out from 67 yards to close with eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Dustin Johnson holes out from 67 yards to close with eagle at the par-5 9th hole.