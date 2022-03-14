-
Dustin Johnson shoots 9-under 63 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
Highlights
Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Dustin Johnson holes out from 67 yards to close with eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 369-yard par-4 12th Johnson hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Johnson at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 67 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 9 under for the round.
