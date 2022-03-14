Dustin Johnson shoots 9-under 63 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th Johnson hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Johnson at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 67 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 9 under for the round.