Doug Ghim finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim pitches it tight to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Ghim reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
Ghim his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 2 over for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
