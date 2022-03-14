-
Doc Redman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman makes birdie on No. 12 at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Redman's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Redman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
