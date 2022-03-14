  • Doc Redman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman makes birdie on No. 12 at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.