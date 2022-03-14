Doc Redman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Redman's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Redman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.