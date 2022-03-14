Strong putting brings Denny McCarthy an even-par round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Denny McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, McCarthy hit his 118 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, McCarthy hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.