Daniel Berger shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Berger, Hovland and Dahmen discuss ruling at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Daniel Berger and playing partners Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen discuss where Daniel Berger’s approach shot crossed into the water on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Berger's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Berger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at 3 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
